Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Horse love, a maple closeup & sunsets

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Love was in the air this week as Valentine’s Day passed us by.

Horses in Richville shared a little smooch.

Maple producers are tapping into their liquid gold this week. Sap is flowing with these temperatures warming up. Jake Moser with Moser’s Maple in Croghan sent us a close-up look at the process.

Carol Meunch shared video from Lake Placid, where skiers are competing in the World Cup Series on the Olympic jumps.

Finally, we have a lovely lighthouse shot on Tibbetts Point in Cape Vincent shared by Philip Ashwood and a sunset across Getman Park in West Carthage shared by Steve Anderson.

Have something to share? Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

Our Pics of the Week gallery is below.

