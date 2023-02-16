Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Horse love, a maple closeup & sunsets
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Love was in the air this week as Valentine’s Day passed us by.
Horses in Richville shared a little smooch.
Maple producers are tapping into their liquid gold this week. Sap is flowing with these temperatures warming up. Jake Moser with Moser’s Maple in Croghan sent us a close-up look at the process.
Carol Meunch shared video from Lake Placid, where skiers are competing in the World Cup Series on the Olympic jumps.
Finally, we have a lovely lighthouse shot on Tibbetts Point in Cape Vincent shared by Philip Ashwood and a sunset across Getman Park in West Carthage shared by Steve Anderson.
Have something to share? Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.
Our Pics of the Week gallery is below.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.