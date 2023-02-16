WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community announces fundraiser for Sackets Harbor School’s music department March 4th - 6 to 10 PM - Sackets Harbor Ballroom

HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community presents: Sentinels in the Spotlight, a night of live music that will mix seasoned performers with Sackets Harbor band students. Featured groups will be the 12 person “Chicago-style” horn band, KEX, along with the jazz band, Segue, the acoustic artist, Brian Topping, and Oceans Below performing a few selections with the Sackets Harbor high school band.

The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle, and a bake sale.

There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door. This event is open to the public. Bar service provided by the Sackets Harbor Ballroom

Sackets Harbor Ballroom is at 103 W Main St, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Please contact Stephanie Elliott with any questions or to get additional information.

elliott@wsbny.com

(315) 771-4266

