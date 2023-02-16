Some mixed precipitation tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Falling temperatures tonight and tomorrow will produce a wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 30′s.

Thursday will start off dry. Moisture moving in during the afternoon and falling temperatures will cause some freezing rain to accumulate tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Friday will be colder with snow showers. Highs will be in the middle 20′s.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with highs in the 30′s and 40′s.

