Spring craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kim Sherman is so grateful to the Volunteer Transportation Center for helping her handicapped brother, she’s organizing a fundraiser to help the organization.

She and VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about the Spring Has Spring Craft Fair on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The craft fair is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Watertown Municipal Arena. Admission is $2.

Some of the proceeds will benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Right now, they’re looking for craft vendors and sponsors.

Call 315-777-1495 to find out more.

