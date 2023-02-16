State police search river area for evidence in murder case

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police spent part of the day Thursday searching for evidence in connection with the February 11 murder of a Gouverneur man.

The body of 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham was found Sunday in East Riverside Cemetery in the town of Gouverneur.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Frederick Wing stabbed Durham in the neck.

State police said they’re looking for any evidence related to the homicide.

On Thursday, the agency’s Forensic Identification Unit focused its attention on the banks of the Oswegatchie River near the Main Street bridge in the village.

Troopers said drones were also used to search for evidence from the air.

Divers with the Underwater Recovery Team were preparing to go into the river Thursday and continue their search Friday, police said.

If you have information regarding the homicide, state police ask that you contact them at 315-379-0012.

Wing is charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

