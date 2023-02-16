Theresa to keep town zoning officer despite arrest

Town of Theresa zoning officer keeps his job
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Three municipalities have decided to let their zoning officer stay on the job despite charges against him for pulling a gun on a neighbor.

The town of Wilna and the village of Philadelphia had already decided to keep Terry McKeever on their payrolls.

The Theresa town board decided after an executive session Wednesday night to keep McKeever on the job.

State police charged McKeever with misdemeanor menacing and weapon possession charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a neighbor while trying to serve paperwork in his capacity as Theresa town zoning officer.

“It is evident that there is no danger to the public that exists as a result of this personnel matter,” town supervisor Steven Marcinkowski said following Wednesday’s executive session. “The board will consult with our attorney for guidance as circumstances warrant. As it stands right now Mr. McKeever is employed with the town to act as our Code Enforcement Officer.”

Marcinkowski says more meetings will be held before a final decision is made.

