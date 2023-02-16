Town forming group to look at buying private water district

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown has formed a committee to look at buying a private water district, the Lettiere tract.

According to town of Watertown Supervisor Joel Bartlett, a 4-person committee will get an appraisal done of the water line.

The privately-owned district serves 118 customers.

The committee includes the district’s current owner, Jim Lettiere.

As for that appraisal, Lettiere says he is willing to pay some of the costs.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.