Town forming group to look at buying private water district

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown has formed a committee to look at buying a private water district, the Lettiere tract.

According to town of Watertown Supervisor Joel Bartlett, a 4-person committee will get an appraisal done of the water line.

The privately-owned district serves 118 customers.

The committee includes the district’s current owner, Jim Lettiere.

As for that appraisal, Lettiere says he is willing to pay some of the costs.

