Watertown firefighter’s parents sue state over son’s death

Peyton Morse
Peyton Morse(Steve Sturtz)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parents of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse are suing New York state over the 2021 death of their son.

The 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. He died 9 days later.

Paperwork filed by the Albany law firm of O’Connell & Aronowitz shows Morse’s parents are suing the state for an unspecified amount of money, saying their son suffered “severe and excruciating conscious pain and suffering” and died because of what happened.

In March of 2021, Morse was doing a mask evolution - training with breathing apparatus on his back and face, going through a box to represent a confined space.

But Morse had problems. A 2021 state investigation revealed 3 recruits heard Morse say he couldn’t breathe. But 2 fire instructors said they only heard Morse say he was stuck. Two other instructors told investigators they didn’t hear a thing.

While that investigation placed no blame on instructors or the state fire academy. Peyton’s parents feel different.

The court papers show the Morses blame the state, its Division of Homeland Security, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and at least 4 instructors for Peyton’s death.

However, only New York state is listed as a defendant, saying it “negligently and carelessly” failed to provide safe training and failed to assess Morse’s wellbeing.

The lawsuit also says the state failed to have adequate medical personnel and equipment at the training, and that there wasn’t a defibrillator on site.

7 News has reported that Morse had to be taken to the hospital in a state van because there wasn’t an ambulance on the scene.

The state had no comment but has consistently said throughout all the investigations into the fire academy that the safety of recruits is a priority.

See the lawsuit below:

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
State police investigate body found in abandoned garage
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
Police: missing man found in garage apparently died by suicide
Crash
3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries, deputies say
handgun graphic
Codes officer still on the job after arrest

Latest News

State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a...
Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart
Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm
Alan Doyle at the Clayton Opera House
The above photos were released by the National Transportation Safety Board, along with a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Louisville crash
Craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center
Spring craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center