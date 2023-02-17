5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.(Jukhu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PELLA, Iowa (Gray News) – A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.

According to the Pella Police Department, the child entered the roadway on a sled after coming down a hill near an intersection, and the child was struck by a Ford F-150.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to the Pella Regional Health Center.

Sadly, the 5-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the child and all those involved in the incident,” police said in a press release.

Pella police said Iowa State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

No further information was given.

