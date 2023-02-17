Arts All-Star: Liam Hellinger

Arts All-Star: Liam Hellinger
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Because of a scheduling quirk, Liam Hellinger ended up in a photography class.

“I was surprisingly really good at it,” he said. “I like art, but I can’t really draw or paint.”

The Norwood-Norfolk photographer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star

He says he’s a quiet person who doesn’t have a lot to say, so he’s usually just looking at things.

“I like to take photos of things that look pretty in the world,” he said, “because I think that the world is just really pretty.”

Watch the video to see some of his work and to learn more about him.

Arts All-Star: Liam Hellinger
