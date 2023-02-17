Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center explores major change

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg is considering major changes.

The administration is looking at becoming a critical access hospital.

That would mean a change for the better in reimbursement rates for the services the hospital provides, but it also would mean reevaluating what services the hospital would offer.

Rich Duvall, Claxton-Hepburn’s president and CEO, says it doesn’t mean the hospital is closing, and it doesn’t mean it’s cutting services. Duvall says all the data needed to make the decision isn’t known yet and he anticipates knowing more in 30 days.

Duvall mentions Lowville, Carthage and Gouverneur hospitals have all gone through the process of becoming critical access hospitals.

Duvall, also the chief of Carthage Area Hospital, says by doing so it made the facility financially stronger.

