Highlights & scores: Sectional hoops

Highlights & scores: Sectional hoops
By Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Sectional play continued on the high school hardwood Thursday night, with the spotlight on both Section III and Section X basketball.

Defending champ Copenhagen hosted Sackets Harbor in opening-round play in girls’ Section III Class D.

- First quarter: off the turnover, Alyssa Fitzpatrick lays in 2. The Lady Golden Knights are up 2.

- Then it’s Fitzpatrick spotting up and hitting the 3-ball. It’s the Lady Golden Knights by 7.

- The Lady Patriots answer. Natalie Gibbons drives the lane for the bucket and foul. Sackets Harbor is within 4.

- Samantha Stokely uses the glass on the jumper.

Aubrey Smykla had 29 and scored her 1000th point as Copenhagen beat Sackets Harbor 72-45.

Curtis Staie makes a fast break for the layup as South Jefferson faced Adirondack in Section...
Curtis Staie makes a fast break for the layup as South Jefferson faced Adirondack in Section III Class B opening-round action. Staie was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th point earlier in the week.(WWNY)

In Adams, South Jefferson hosted Adirondack in boys’ Section III Class B opening-round action.

Before the game, Spartans senior guard Curtis Staie was recognized for scoring his 1000th point on the road Monday night.

- First quarter: it’s Staie with the fast-break lay-in. It’s 17-11 Spartans after one quarter.

- Second quarter: it’s Staie with the bucket off the turnover. It’s 19-11 Spartans.

- Robert Piddock goes up strong down low and gets the roll: 21-16 South Jeff.

Spartans beat Adirondack 77-49.

It was the Ogdensburg Blue Devils against the Potsdam Sandstoners in a boys’ Section X Class B semifinal.

- Tanner Race with the baseline drive and reverse layup. Potsdam is up 32-18.

- Dylan Lamora to Race who splashes a 3-pointer.

- Ian VanWagner with the floater for 2.

- OFA’s Connor Graveline breaks down the defense. Ian Rose gets the bucket.

- Lamora sinks the trifecta. Potsdam is up 25.

- Potsdam with the transition bucket.

- Parker Blanchard with the spin to the basket.

Potsdam goes on to defeat OFA 68-36.

Canton's Ryan Jones scores off the steal in Section X Class C semifinal action against...
Canton's Ryan Jones scores off the steal in Section X Class C semifinal action against Madrid-Waddington.(WWNY)

Madrid-Waddington traveled to Canton for a boys’ Section X Class C semifinal.

- Jackets get on the board first. Troy Peck kicks to Jack Bailey who buries the 3.

- Bailey to Tanner Smith for the 15-footer. It’s 5-0 Madrid-Waddington.

- Luke Wentworth puts Canton on the board with the baseline jumper.

- Kaden Kingston to Bailey for another 3. It’s 8-2 Jackets.

- But then, it was all Canton on a 19-2 run. Talan Green gets the open look for 3.

- Ryan Jones with the steal and the breakaway layup.

- Jones to Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo for the slam dunk.

Canton defeats Madrid-Waddington 67-34.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III Class B basketball

South Jefferson 77, Adirondack 49

Boys’ Section III Class C basketball

Pulaski 66, Thousand Islands 39

Sandy Creek 50, Westmoreland 38

South Lewis 53, Sherburne-Earlville 48

Beaver River 82, APW 45

Boys’ Section III Class D basketball

Poland 50, Immaculate Heart 30

DeRuyter 80, Lyme 59

Boys’ Section X Class B basketball semifinals

Potsdam 68, OFA 36

Gouverneur 84, Salmon River 69

Boys’ Section X Class C basketball semifinals

Canton 67, Madrid-Waddington 34

Tupper Lake 57, St. Lawrence Central 38

Girls Section III Class B basketball

Cazenovia 43, South Jefferson 31

Lowville 53, VVS 48

Girls’ Section III Class D basketball

Copenhagen 72, Sackets Harbor 45

Alexandria 36, Lyme 28

Girls’ Section X Class B basketball semifinal

Gouverneur 83, Salmon River 30

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a...
Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart
Neighborhood security footage shows the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded with its...
Man taken into custody after Watertown standoff
Part of the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena is being turned into a warehouse.
Part of St. Lawrence Centre mall becoming a warehouse
The above photos were released by the National Transportation Safety Board, along with a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Louisville crash

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black are in a new league. That means their season starts earlier than usual.
Red & Black: New league, earlier schedule
Red & Black season starts early
Highlights & scores: Sectional hoops
Lisbon's Leah Warren gets past Parishville-Hopkinton defenders to score in Section X Class D...
Highlights & scores: Section III volleyball & girls’ Section X basketball