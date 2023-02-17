Highlights & scores: Sectional hoops
(WWNY) - Sectional play continued on the high school hardwood Thursday night, with the spotlight on both Section III and Section X basketball.
Defending champ Copenhagen hosted Sackets Harbor in opening-round play in girls’ Section III Class D.
- First quarter: off the turnover, Alyssa Fitzpatrick lays in 2. The Lady Golden Knights are up 2.
- Then it’s Fitzpatrick spotting up and hitting the 3-ball. It’s the Lady Golden Knights by 7.
- The Lady Patriots answer. Natalie Gibbons drives the lane for the bucket and foul. Sackets Harbor is within 4.
- Samantha Stokely uses the glass on the jumper.
Aubrey Smykla had 29 and scored her 1000th point as Copenhagen beat Sackets Harbor 72-45.
In Adams, South Jefferson hosted Adirondack in boys’ Section III Class B opening-round action.
Before the game, Spartans senior guard Curtis Staie was recognized for scoring his 1000th point on the road Monday night.
- First quarter: it’s Staie with the fast-break lay-in. It’s 17-11 Spartans after one quarter.
- Second quarter: it’s Staie with the bucket off the turnover. It’s 19-11 Spartans.
- Robert Piddock goes up strong down low and gets the roll: 21-16 South Jeff.
Spartans beat Adirondack 77-49.
It was the Ogdensburg Blue Devils against the Potsdam Sandstoners in a boys’ Section X Class B semifinal.
- Tanner Race with the baseline drive and reverse layup. Potsdam is up 32-18.
- Dylan Lamora to Race who splashes a 3-pointer.
- Ian VanWagner with the floater for 2.
- OFA’s Connor Graveline breaks down the defense. Ian Rose gets the bucket.
- Lamora sinks the trifecta. Potsdam is up 25.
- Potsdam with the transition bucket.
- Parker Blanchard with the spin to the basket.
Potsdam goes on to defeat OFA 68-36.
Madrid-Waddington traveled to Canton for a boys’ Section X Class C semifinal.
- Jackets get on the board first. Troy Peck kicks to Jack Bailey who buries the 3.
- Bailey to Tanner Smith for the 15-footer. It’s 5-0 Madrid-Waddington.
- Luke Wentworth puts Canton on the board with the baseline jumper.
- Kaden Kingston to Bailey for another 3. It’s 8-2 Jackets.
- But then, it was all Canton on a 19-2 run. Talan Green gets the open look for 3.
- Ryan Jones with the steal and the breakaway layup.
- Jones to Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo for the slam dunk.
Canton defeats Madrid-Waddington 67-34.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ Section III Class B basketball
South Jefferson 77, Adirondack 49
Boys’ Section III Class C basketball
Pulaski 66, Thousand Islands 39
Sandy Creek 50, Westmoreland 38
South Lewis 53, Sherburne-Earlville 48
Beaver River 82, APW 45
Boys’ Section III Class D basketball
Poland 50, Immaculate Heart 30
DeRuyter 80, Lyme 59
Boys’ Section X Class B basketball semifinals
Potsdam 68, OFA 36
Gouverneur 84, Salmon River 69
Boys’ Section X Class C basketball semifinals
Canton 67, Madrid-Waddington 34
Tupper Lake 57, St. Lawrence Central 38
Girls Section III Class B basketball
Cazenovia 43, South Jefferson 31
Lowville 53, VVS 48
Girls’ Section III Class D basketball
Copenhagen 72, Sackets Harbor 45
Alexandria 36, Lyme 28
Girls’ Section X Class B basketball semifinal
Gouverneur 83, Salmon River 30
