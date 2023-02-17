Highlights & scores: Sectional hoops

(WWNY) - Sectional play continued on the high school hardwood Thursday night, with the spotlight on both Section III and Section X basketball.

Defending champ Copenhagen hosted Sackets Harbor in opening-round play in girls’ Section III Class D.

- First quarter: off the turnover, Alyssa Fitzpatrick lays in 2. The Lady Golden Knights are up 2.

- Then it’s Fitzpatrick spotting up and hitting the 3-ball. It’s the Lady Golden Knights by 7.

- The Lady Patriots answer. Natalie Gibbons drives the lane for the bucket and foul. Sackets Harbor is within 4.

- Samantha Stokely uses the glass on the jumper.

Aubrey Smykla had 29 and scored her 1000th point as Copenhagen beat Sackets Harbor 72-45.

Curtis Staie makes a fast break for the layup as South Jefferson faced Adirondack in Section III Class B opening-round action. Staie was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th point earlier in the week. (WWNY)

In Adams, South Jefferson hosted Adirondack in boys’ Section III Class B opening-round action.

Before the game, Spartans senior guard Curtis Staie was recognized for scoring his 1000th point on the road Monday night.

- First quarter: it’s Staie with the fast-break lay-in. It’s 17-11 Spartans after one quarter.

- Second quarter: it’s Staie with the bucket off the turnover. It’s 19-11 Spartans.

- Robert Piddock goes up strong down low and gets the roll: 21-16 South Jeff.

Spartans beat Adirondack 77-49.

It was the Ogdensburg Blue Devils against the Potsdam Sandstoners in a boys’ Section X Class B semifinal.

- Tanner Race with the baseline drive and reverse layup. Potsdam is up 32-18.

- Dylan Lamora to Race who splashes a 3-pointer.

- Ian VanWagner with the floater for 2.

- OFA’s Connor Graveline breaks down the defense. Ian Rose gets the bucket.

- Lamora sinks the trifecta. Potsdam is up 25.

- Potsdam with the transition bucket.

- Parker Blanchard with the spin to the basket.

Potsdam goes on to defeat OFA 68-36.

Canton's Ryan Jones scores off the steal in Section X Class C semifinal action against Madrid-Waddington. (WWNY)

Madrid-Waddington traveled to Canton for a boys’ Section X Class C semifinal.

- Jackets get on the board first. Troy Peck kicks to Jack Bailey who buries the 3.

- Bailey to Tanner Smith for the 15-footer. It’s 5-0 Madrid-Waddington.

- Luke Wentworth puts Canton on the board with the baseline jumper.

- Kaden Kingston to Bailey for another 3. It’s 8-2 Jackets.

- But then, it was all Canton on a 19-2 run. Talan Green gets the open look for 3.

- Ryan Jones with the steal and the breakaway layup.

- Jones to Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo for the slam dunk.

Canton defeats Madrid-Waddington 67-34.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III Class B basketball

South Jefferson 77, Adirondack 49

Boys’ Section III Class C basketball

Pulaski 66, Thousand Islands 39

Sandy Creek 50, Westmoreland 38

South Lewis 53, Sherburne-Earlville 48

Beaver River 82, APW 45

Boys’ Section III Class D basketball

Poland 50, Immaculate Heart 30

DeRuyter 80, Lyme 59

Boys’ Section X Class B basketball semifinals

Potsdam 68, OFA 36

Gouverneur 84, Salmon River 69

Boys’ Section X Class C basketball semifinals

Canton 67, Madrid-Waddington 34

Tupper Lake 57, St. Lawrence Central 38

Girls Section III Class B basketball

Cazenovia 43, South Jefferson 31

Lowville 53, VVS 48

Girls’ Section III Class D basketball

Copenhagen 72, Sackets Harbor 45

Alexandria 36, Lyme 28

Girls’ Section X Class B basketball semifinal

Gouverneur 83, Salmon River 30

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.