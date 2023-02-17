Jeffrey P. Wimmer, 61, Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey P. Wimmer, 61, Redwood, NY, passed away on February 14, 2023 at the Bishop Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, NY.

Jeffrey was born in Watertown, NY on September 29, 1961, the son of Paul and Yvonne, “Chip” (Trickey) Wimmer. He graduated from Carthage High School and then attended Alfred State University at Wellsville, NY, earning a degree in Applied Science. He was the owner and operator of CCS Appraisals, Carthage NY. A marriage to Candy Wilder ended in divorce.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Yvonne, Redwood; his son, William, “Bill” Wimmer, Gouverneur; his daughter Gabrielle Wimmer, Ithaca, NY; his sister Wendy(Charlie) Ramos, Weston CT; and two nephews, Christian and Cole Ramos.

Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

