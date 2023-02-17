Marie Bombard, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Marie Bombard, a resident of Furnace Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Bombard passed away early Thursday morning at her home with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Marie Bombard.

