North country power outages reported

(WWNY) - More than 200 customers were reported to be without power in the town of Alexandria Friday morning.

As of about 7:30 a.m., National Grid predicted they’d be back online by around 9 a.m.

In the town of LeRay, about 30 customers started the day in the dark. They’re expected to by up and running by around 8:30 a.m.

Other, scattered outages in Jefferson County were reported in Watertown, Alexandria Bay, Evans Mills, and the town of Orleans. The last of them should be online by around 10:15 a.m.

Nearly 200 were without power in St. Lawrence County, the bulk of them in the towns of Hammond, Morristown, and Potsdam. They should all be restored by 10:30 a.m.

More than 30 customers were without power in Lewis County, all of them in West Turin. Power is expected to be back by 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.