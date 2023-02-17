Ogdensburg swears in new city manager

Mohideen Buharie
Mohideen Buharie(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mohideen Buharie was sworn in Friday as Ogdensburg’s new city manager.

“I guess this is a very - a hidden gem that needs to be discovered and my intention is to take Ogdensburg to that level,” he said.

Buharie comes to the north country from Cypress, California. He will start a three-year contract with Ogdensburg on March 1.

One of his top challenges will be the city’s finances. Buharie says he wants city employees to know he needs their help to get an idea of where to start.

“I am just one person, but they are the eyes and the ears of the city. They know they see everything with what happens in the city and I’m very dependent on them and the people of the city depend on them,” he said.

Buharie knows of the recent cuts made to the city’s police and fire departments and he comes into the job knowing both departments are essential to the community.

“I think everybody feels a little tight at this point, but I am there to help them and we have to work together,” he said.

Buharie also wants to continue with what interim city manager Andrea Smith has started, mending relationships at the county level.

“It’s very important that we have a very strong relationship with all entities including the county,” he said.

Burharie wants Ogdensburg to become what he calls a lighthouse community that shines as an example of success to other communities in the north country.

