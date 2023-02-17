Philip Barrett Pratt, of Goose Bay, New York, along the banks of the St. Lawrence River, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a short illness at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. (Funeral Home)

He was born on July 30, 1935 to Joel Ralph and Kathryn McLellan Pratt in Aliceville, Alabama. Upon High School graduation he attended the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

While working in the hospitality field at the Thousands Island Club, Wellesley Island. He met his future wife Roxanne Root and they married on August 9, 1958 at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown, NY.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for two years active duty in Heilbronn, Germany, two years active reserve and two years inactive reserves before earning his MS and BS in Education from SUNY Oswego. He began his education career teaching in the Black River and Carthage Schools systems before joining the Watertown School District, where he served as an Educator Principal, retiring after thirty -nine years of service.

Philip was a member of the Italian American Civic Association, Elks Lodge #496, American Legion Post #61 and coached VFW Baseball. He and his wife Roxanne served on the boards of; Lyric Theater, where Philip preformed in Shenandoah and 1776, and the Miss NYS Pageant, a sub division of Miss America.

He is survived by his wife of sixty- four years, Roxanne; two sons, Philip “Barry” Pratt, Jr. of Columbia, SC and Jay Andrew, Watertown; his grandsons, McLellan Pratt, Watertown and Benjamin Pratt, SUNY Albany, great granddaughter, Emilia Ann; sister, Lucy, brother-in-law, Ronny Walsh, Mobile, AL; sister-in-law, Georgia Root, Glen Allan, VA; nephews, James Petersen, Watertown, NY and Leonard Petersen, Hudson, FL.

At his request there will be no service or calling hours. D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. will see to his wishes. Donations may be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 State Route 37, Watertown, NY or to a charity of your choice.

Our family will be forever grateful for the comfort and care provided by the Nurses and Doctors of the second floor at River Hospital.

