Preparing for pet emergencies amid veterinarian shortage

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a service crisis in veterinary medicine.

That’s according to Dr. Mark D. Irwin, DVM. He’s the zoo technology program director at Jefferson Community College.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the vet shortage. Watch his interview above.

Dr. Irwin says pet owners can prepare for emergencies by establishing a connection with a veterinarian and asking about their emergency policies and after-hour services.

He says many vets are using telemedicine now.

Dr. Irwin also says skilled people are needed in the animal professions.

Jefferson Community College has 1 of 6 zookeeping programs in the U.S. He says students can start coursework that can lead to veterinary science and medicine.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a...
Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart
Neighborhood security footage shows the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded with its...
Man taken into custody after Watertown standoff
Part of the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena is being turned into a warehouse.
Part of St. Lawrence Centre mall becoming a warehouse
The above photos were released by the National Transportation Safety Board, along with a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Louisville crash

Latest News

SUNY Upstate Medical University
Upstate Medical University drops plan to buy Crouse Hospital
WWNY
WWNY Preparing for pet emergencies amid veterinarian shortage
Alyssa Fitzpatrick lays in 2 for Copenhagen as the Golden Knights defeated Sackets Harbor in...
Highlights & scores: Sectional hoops
Power lines
North country power outages reported