Preparing for pet emergencies amid veterinarian shortage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a service crisis in veterinary medicine.

That’s according to Dr. Mark D. Irwin, DVM. He’s the zoo technology program director at Jefferson Community College.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the vet shortage. Watch his interview above.

Dr. Irwin says pet owners can prepare for emergencies by establishing a connection with a veterinarian and asking about their emergency policies and after-hour services.

He says many vets are using telemedicine now.

Dr. Irwin also says skilled people are needed in the animal professions.

Jefferson Community College has 1 of 6 zookeeping programs in the U.S. He says students can start coursework that can lead to veterinary science and medicine.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.