Red & Black: New league, earlier schedule

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be an early wakeup call for the Watertown Red & Black this season.

Forget July, the football schedule will begin in the merry month of May.

A new league means an earlier start to the season for the Red & Black. The Gridiron Pro Developmental Football League starts its regular season almost two months earlier than Watertown’s old league, the Empire Football League.

An exhibition game on May 20 will be against the Genesee Spartans. The Red & Black then open up the regular season on the road on May 27 against the Troy Fighting Irish.

The first regular-season home game will be June 3 against the Syracuse Strong.

The early start to the eight-game regular season means an early start to practice. Early spring is not always an easy time to get on grass fields.

It will be summer fun for Red & Black football fans in the Gridiron Pro Developmental Football League.

