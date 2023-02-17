Rhoen Nathaniel Black, 8, of Lyons Falls

Rhoen Nathaniel Black, 8, of McAlpine St., passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital. (Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Rhoen Nathaniel Black, 8, of McAlpine St., passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital.

He is survived by his daddy and mommy, Harry and Miranda Black; his birth mother, Amanda Brasie; his siblings, GracieLynn, Kayl, Maizie and Iris; mimi and papa, Renee and Bruce Bush of Lyons Falls; grandma and grandpa, Sue and Gary Black of Dexter; grandpa, David Hartley of Lyons Falls; grandma and grandpa, Lisa and Alan Brasie of Lowville; great-grandma and great-grandpa, Patricia and Robert Toth of Port Leyden; great-grandma, Irene Hartley of Lyons Falls; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins; and many, many friends. He is predeceased by a great-uncle, Ricky Steria.

Rhoen was born on July 16, 2014 at Lewis General Hospital. He was a third grade student at South Lewis Central School, where he was known as “Mr. President of the school”. Rhoen was always happy and smiling, and loved everyone that he came in contact with. He loved gaming and videos, and papa’s four wheeler and tractor rides. He enjoyed going to school to see his aunt Kiki and many other teachers and aides.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions in his memory may be made to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Black, 6775 McAlpine St., Lyons Falls, NY 13368, to establish a memorial fund to honor Rhoen’s outgoingness and love for school.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.