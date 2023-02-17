Richard LaFluer, 62, of Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Richard LaFluer, age 62 of Stockholm, NY passed away on February 15th at his residence. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a memorial service for Richard at the Garner Funeral Home on February 21, 2023 at 11 am with Rev. Martha Helmer celebrant. Burial will follow at the West Stockholm Cemetery. Contributions in Richard’s memory can be made to the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department or the Potsdam Humane Society.

Richard is survived by his wife Patricia LaFluer; sisters Anita (Rodney) Frary, Dolores (Vernon) Ford and Joann LaFluer; stepdaughter Donna Counts; 4 step grandchildren; cousins Ranny Gale, Rae Ellen Domicolo Bunstone, Jim and Jeff Bunstone and Veleta Bressee and nieces and nephews Carl (Chrystal) and Alyssa Ford, Douglas Frary, Todd (Aubrey) Ford and Aria and Max Ford.

He is predeceased by his parents, a brother Samuel LaFluer, grandparents Irene and Samuel Bunstone, uncle Merrick “Sonny” Bunstone, aunt Veleta Charleson and cousin John Bunstone.

Mr. Richard LaFluer was born on March 29, 1960 in Potsdam, NY to Douglas LaFluer and Joyce Bunstone. He was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He worked at Green’s Sawmill, the Liverpool Central School bus garage and then at Walmart in Potsdam. He was married to Patricia Pomeroy on March 28, 2016 in Florida. Richard enjoyed snowmobiling while growing in Stockholm. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Thoughts, prayers, memories and condolences for the LaFluer family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

