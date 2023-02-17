Road freezing + thawing = potholes

Pothole
Pothole(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Friday ends the week on a chilly note. Earlier in the week, temperatures hit 60.

The Jefferson County Highway superintendent says the rapid freezing and thawing can be rough on the roads. The evidence: potholes.

“The climate changes, the temperature changes, yes. We see more deterioration. That’s a given fact and it creates more problems for us when that happens,” said Jim Lawrence.

A common weak point is the middle of the highway where rumble strips run. Water easily seeps into grooves, freezing then wreaking havoc when it thaws.

“It can be an additional factor, absolutely yes it can. It is challenging. Do you draw the line at safety or do you create a smooth road,” said Lawrence.

The unusual weather isn’t just being felt at a county level, Larry Babcock with the town of Adams Highway Department says these past few weeks haven’t been easy.

“Absolutely. Potholes and cracking black top also. It’s absolutely something we have to keep our eyes on because we could be tearing up more roads,” he said.

At least in Adams, the conditions do have some benefits. Less time clearing snow leaves more time for maintaining equipment.

“We go right through it, paint it up, polish it up, make sure it’s ready for sale,” said Babcock.

Those restorations will make life easier for road crews as we continue to move through this somewhat warmer winter.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a...
Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart
Neighborhood security footage shows the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded with its...
Man taken into custody after Watertown standoff
Part of the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena is being turned into a warehouse.
Part of St. Lawrence Centre mall becoming a warehouse
The above photos were released by the National Transportation Safety Board, along with a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Louisville crash

Latest News

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center explores major change
661 Factory Street
Factory Street apartment building’s first tenant will be DSS
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg swears in new city manager
Watertown Golf Club
Projections: Watertown Golf Club would lose $300K within 2 years