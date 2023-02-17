Robert Arthur “Bob” DesJardins, 81, formerly of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Arthur “Bob” DesJardins, 81, formerly of Carthage; died peacefully early morning on February 15, 2023, at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Robert was born on June 18, 1941, in Carthage, NY to the late Leon & Alba DesJardins. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1961. He then served proudly in the United States Airforce from 1961-1965.

He was employed for 37 years as a machinist for the New York Airbrake retiring in 2002.

He is survived by his son, Jason (Amanda) DesJardins, Glen Park; and 3-grandchildren, Logan, Benjamin, Caleb, and his dog buddy.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, his longtime girlfriend of over 40 years, Sue Buchau, and two brothers, Richard DesJardins & Jack DesJardins.

Robert was best known for always working on his property and he was an avid rhubarb harvester and seller. He also enjoyed fishing.

Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. Burial will be held privately by his family.

Memorial donations can be made in Robert’s name to Meals on Wheels: 218 Stone St, Watertown, NY 13601

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Bob’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

