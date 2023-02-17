Tammi J. Birchenough, 58, of Lowville

Tammi J. Birchenough, 58, died at her home on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tammi J. Birchenough, 58, died at her home on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Tammi was born on May 10, 1964 in Lowville the daughter of Lawrence and Glendyne J. (Garito) Jantzi. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School, attended SUNY Oswego, and graduated with an associate degree from JCC. She married Donald G. Birchenough on August 20, 1988 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Msgr. Bernard E. Christman officiating. She was currently working as a case manager for Transitional Living Services of NNY in Lowville.

She is survived by her husband, Donald, their three children, Matthew M. (Amy) Birchenough; Joseph D. Birchenough; and Emily J. Birchenough; her three grandchildren, Alexis J., Madilyn T., and Wyatt D. Birchenough; her father, Lawrence Jantzi, her mother, Glendyne (Mark) Hanno; her brother Larry Brian (Mary) Jantzi; her sister, Angelia L. (Thomas) Murphy; her nieces and nephew, Abby, Dayne, Sarah, Erin, and Molly; and her Birchenough and Garito families.

Tammi is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Joseph F. and Gwendolyn E. Garito, and her step-father, Robert L. Reynolds.

She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister, she cooked for the priests and she helped anyway she could at the rectory or church. Tammi was an exempt member of Lowville Fire Department Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family, enjoyed barbecues at camp on the Independence River, and her Labrador retrievers. She Loved her Buffalo Bills, Go Bills!!

A funeral Mass will be said on Monday, February 20th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor and Rev. Christopher Looby, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church of Ticonderoga concelebrating. Spring burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Lowville Fire Hall following the Mass.

Memorials in Tammi’s name may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367; St. Jude, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367, and St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367

