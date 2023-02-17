Upstate Medical University drops plan to buy Crouse Hospital

SUNY Upstate Medical University
SUNY Upstate Medical University
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two Syracuse hospitals used by north country residents have decided against merging.

Upstate Medical University won’t be buying Crouse Hospital after all.

However, the hospitals say they’ve entered into an affiliation agreement instead. They will continue to operate as separate and independent facilities.

“This is not the outcome we anticipated when we started down this road, but it is the prudent decision at this time and is a result of the economic and operational headwinds health care is facing, not just here in Syracuse, but nationwide,” said Upstate President Dr. Mantosh Dewan in a prepared statement.

Upstate announced plans to acquire Crouse in April. We reported that the combined healthcare system would have more than 13,000 employees, 1,200 hospital beds, and offer more than 70 specialties.

Dewan said if conditions change in the future, Upstate will revisit plans to buy Crouse.

