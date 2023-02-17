Wayne R. Vaughan, 74, of Ogdensburg

We are sad to announce the passing of Wayne R. Vaughan age 74. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - We are sad to announce the passing of Wayne R. Vaughan age 74. He was born on 01/03/1949 and passed on 02/11/2023, Wayne had been in and out of the hospitals throughout 2022 and passed of health complications, in Massena Hospital/rehab/ nursing home. Wayne was the son of Harold and Doris Vaughan (predeceased) of Russel New York, and one sibling predeceased a sister, Elaine Mary.

Wayne met and married Hazel Bice 01/22/1972 in Ogdensburg NY. This marriage ended in divorce, but they remained best friends over the years. Wayne leaves behind One daughter Carrie Vaughan (grandchildren Caitelynn and Paul Graveline of Ogdensburg), two sons Wayne Vaughan jr. with (grandchildren Kylie and Kayla Vaughan all of Hammond NY), also Tyler Vaughan of Jacksonville Florida. Wayne also left behind siblings, Marlene and Lee Carvel of Hermon, Deborah and Robert White of Russell , Linda and Johnny Rapa of St. Louis Mo., and brother Peter and Roxanne Vaughan of Russell, he left behind cousins, and many friends, old and new.

Wayne worked at Shade and Roller Corp. until its closing, Then, Mater Dei College ,and ended up retiring from Heuvelton School District. Wayne spent hours at the rivers doing what he loved " fishing " he had a passion for wood working, and had created unusual pieces for family members. In his younger years he was always up for a good ole game of horse shoes, Wayne was a loved man, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

At this time there will be no services, however as the Family gathers from different places in the summertime, we WILL have a celebration of his life. For any cards or donations please send to:

FRARY FUNERAL HOME, PO BOX 1036, 515 CAROLINE ST. OGDENSBURG, NEW YORK, 13669 in C/O CARRIE VAUGHAN for Wayne Vaughan’s final farewell. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

