Weather advisories until early afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If it’s in the 30s where you are now, it will probably be in the 20s by afternoon.

In the meantime, there are winter weather advisories throughout a large part of the state: western New York, parts of central New York, and, of course, northern New York.

Locally, the advisories end at 1 p.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

That’s about the time freezing rain ends and it changes to snow. Either way, it could lead to some slick conditions.

Highs will be in the low to mid-20s.

Temperatures dip into the single digits overnight.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We warm back up on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain is likely on Monday when highs will be around 40.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be in the upper 30s, with a chance of mixed precipitation each day.

