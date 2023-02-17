Weather advisories until early afternoon

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If it’s in the 30s where you are now, it will probably be in the 20s by afternoon.

In the meantime, there are winter weather advisories throughout a large part of the state: western New York, parts of central New York, and, of course, northern New York.

Locally, the advisories end at 1 p.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

That’s about the time freezing rain ends and it changes to snow. Either way, it could lead to some slick conditions.

Highs will be in the low to mid-20s.

Temperatures dip into the single digits overnight.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We warm back up on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain is likely on Monday when highs will be around 40.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be in the upper 30s, with a chance of mixed precipitation each day.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a...
Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart
Neighborhood security footage shows the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded with its...
Man taken into custody after Watertown standoff
Part of the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena is being turned into a warehouse.
Part of St. Lawrence Centre mall becoming a warehouse
The above photos were released by the National Transportation Safety Board, along with a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Louisville crash

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
A wintry mix in the forecast
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Calm today, winter weather advisories tonight