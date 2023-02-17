Weather closes some schools Friday, officials worry snow days will run out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many north country schools closed Friday and some are running out of snow days.

A glazing of ice and slick roads caused several schools in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to delay or close.

For those that closed, they used yet another snow day after using a lot of them during big storms in November and December.

Hammond Central School District has used three out of its five snow days and the superintendent there says there may be changes come next year.

“Myself and Pat Brady (Massena school superintendent) have put together the school calendars for the last couple of years and going forward I believe for next year I have six in there so far. Maybe seven,” said Douglas McQueer, Hammond superintendent.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker says any future closings may have to be made up over April break.

