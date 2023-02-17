A wintry mix in the forecast

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow in the area overnight. Expect falling temperatures with the precipitation moving in after midnight.

Friday will be colder with some accumulating snow. Temperatures will remain in the 20′s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the 30′s.

Clouds are likely on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 40′s.

