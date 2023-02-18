Andrew Lyle Johnson II, age 32, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Andrew Lyle Johnson II, age 32, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Andrew is survived by his mother, Robin Johnson of Heuvelton, NY; two sisters, Nicole (David) Liscum and Chasity Johnson all of Heuvelton, NY; three nephews, Owen, Bryce & Ian Liscum; maternal grandmother, Carol Hanna Smith of San Antonio, TX; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Andrew is predeceased by his father, Andrew L. Johnson; paternal grandparents, Junior & Nancy LaSiege and maternal grandfather, L. David Hanna. Andrew was born on January 5, 1991, in Syracuse, NY, the son of Andrew L. Johnson and Robin Hanna Johnson. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams Senior High School in Canton, NY in 2009. Andrew worked as a lineman for various companies throughout New York state. Andrew enjoyed fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He was a dedicated Syracuse basketball fan. He was very proud of his nephews and loved spending time with his friends and his family. Andrew always had a smile on his face and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Services and arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Services will be held on Saturday February 25th at 10:00 AM. The services will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Char’s Bar in Morley, NY beginning at 12:30 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.