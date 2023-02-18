Ann Marie Heidt, 83, of Lowville

Ann Marie Heidt, 83, entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ann Marie Heidt, 83, entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2023. The daughter of Maurice and Ethel Beerman, Ann was born on September 2, 1939 in Gouverneur, New York. Ann graduated from Theresa High School in 1958 and moved to Chadwicks, New York where she attended Cosmetology school in nearby Utica. Soon after receiving her certification, she married James E. Heidt at St. Theresa of Avila church in Theresa, New York. Jim and Ann were married 63 years until Jim’s passing on 22 August 2022.

Ann was a devoted home maker and mother to her sons Brian Heidt, 61, of Lowville, New York and Michael Heidt, 59, of The Plains, Virginia. In addition to various jobs over the years, Ann also organized many of the annual Jefferson County Rehabilitation Center pizza drives and worked several Cancer Foundation fundraisers in the Theresa, New York area. Ann and Jim lived in Theresa for 27 years while raising their sons, then in 1989, after becoming empty-nesters, they moved to Haley Street in Watertown, New York. A few years later they moved to Sun City, Arizona for four years until they realized their hearts still longed for northern New York, ultimately settling at Brookside Senior Living Community in Lowville, New York.

There will be no calling hours or funeral, with a private burial at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, New York. In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor Ann and/or her husband James, please donate to the Brookside Senior Living Community’s Benevolence Fund – the Brookside Community serves many lovely people with a dedicated staff of kind and caring individuals. The Benevolence Fund assists those in need of financial assistance as their time at Brookside becomes extended. You may contact Brookside via email at info@brooksideseniorliving.org, by calling 315-376-4333 or by sending a check to Brookside Senior Living Community, 5701 Brookside Circle, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.