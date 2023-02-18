Athlete of the Week: Delaney Wiley

By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Thousand Islands who’s been a force on the court this season. Her ability with the roundball earning her this week’s title.

Delaney Wiley receives this week’s honor. She is a talented athlete averaging 21 points per game, along with 7 rebounds a contest.

She scored her 1,000th career point in a 29 point performance in a win over Beaver River. Delaney also had a 34 point night against the Beavers. She also scored 33 points and 28 points against Sandy Creek and was named Frontier League C Division Player of the Year.

Oh, by the way, her best sport is softball.

An exceptional student athlete.

Delaney is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 17, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Wake Up Weather
Weather advisories until early afternoon

