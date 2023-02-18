Christine B. Deuss, 73, of Lowville

Christine B. Deuss, 73, of Sharp Street, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Christine B. Deuss, 73, of Sharp Street, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jeffrey; a daughter, Stephanie Deuss, of Lowville; a son, Christopher (Gwen) Tracy-Deuss, of Old Forge; twin grandsons Orrin and Marley Tracy-Deuss; and granddaughter, Keira Tracy-Deuss. Christine also leaves behind a nephew, Eric (Amy) Mendzela, of Shepherdstown, WV, and their children: Taylor (Dylan) Fox, and children Sloane and Mac; Avery (Shannon) Mendzela, and son Graham; and Paige Mendzela. She is also survived by Karen Jenack, a neighbor and friend that became like family. Christine was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Helen (Zieba) Mendzela; brother, Marion (Mac) Mendzela; sister-in-law, Rosemary Mendzela; father-in-law, Emile Deuss; and mother-in-law, Anne Deuss.

Christine (Krystyna) was born to Polish refugees in Cambridge, England on October 6, 1949. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1951, and settled in Utica, NY. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1967, and Syracuse University at Utica College in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Christine went on to earn a master’s degree in Library Sciences from the University of Albany in 1974. On June 28, 1975, she married Jeffrey M. Deuss at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Father Duda officiating. Christine enjoyed more than 25 years in education while employed as the High School Librarian at South Lewis Central School and retired in 2005. She was an active member of the Preceptor Beta Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and her sorority sisters provided friendship and support for over 30 years. She was also a member of NYSUT and NYS Retired Teachers Association. Christine’s interests included reading, hiking, kayaking, and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, to whom she was deeply devoted. She was a brilliant and creative woman, with an incredible sense of humor. To know her was to feel her warmth, love, and compassion.

Calling hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY, 13367. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, CNY Chapter, P.O. Box 12226, Syracuse, NY, 13218. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

