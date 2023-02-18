Dawn Guss, 56, of West Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dawn Guss, 56, 36 Liberty St., died Friday evening, February 17th, at the Carthage Center for...
Dawn Guss, 56, 36 Liberty St., died Friday evening, February 17th, at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident for a short time.(Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn Guss, 56, 36 Liberty St., died Friday evening, February 17th, at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident for a short time.

Born on June, 22, 1966 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Jeanette Barnes Guss.  She graduated college with an Associate’s Degree in Children’s Literature.  A marriage to David Hoffman ended in divorce.  She enjoyed writing poetry and has authored several children’s books. She had a cat that she loved so much, Lexi; she called it her “Cow Kitty”.

Dawn is survived by her two daughters, Davina Marcinko, West Carthage and Ashley Hoffman of Cape Vincent.  Also surviving are her 7 grandchildren; Chloe, Jeremiah, Michael, Meshell, Zacharia, Trinity and William, along with several half siblings.

There will be no public calling hours or services.  Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

Her family has requested that any memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wake Up Weather
Weather advisories until early afternoon
661 Factory Street
Factory Street apartment building’s first tenant will be DSS
Part of the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena is being turned into a warehouse.
Part of St. Lawrence Centre mall becoming a warehouse
Neighborhood security footage shows the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded with its...
Man taken into custody after Watertown standoff
State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a...
Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart

Latest News

Candles
Doreen M Fish, 78, formerly of Massena
Christine B. Deuss, 73, of Sharp Street, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at...
Christine B. Deuss, 73, of Lowville
Andrew Lyle Johnson II, age 32, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday,...
Andrew Lyle Johnson II, age 32, of Rensselaer Falls
Thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Department, a home was saved from a fire that...
Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.