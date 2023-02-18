Dawn Guss, 56, of West Carthage

Dawn Guss, 56, 36 Liberty St., died Friday evening, February 17th, at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident for a short time. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn Guss, 56, 36 Liberty St., died Friday evening, February 17th, at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident for a short time.

Born on June, 22, 1966 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Jeanette Barnes Guss. She graduated college with an Associate’s Degree in Children’s Literature. A marriage to David Hoffman ended in divorce. She enjoyed writing poetry and has authored several children’s books. She had a cat that she loved so much, Lexi; she called it her “Cow Kitty”.

Dawn is survived by her two daughters, Davina Marcinko, West Carthage and Ashley Hoffman of Cape Vincent. Also surviving are her 7 grandchildren; Chloe, Jeremiah, Michael, Meshell, Zacharia, Trinity and William, along with several half siblings.

There will be no public calling hours or services. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

Her family has requested that any memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

