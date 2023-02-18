Doreen M Fish, 78, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Doreen M Fish, age 78, passed away on January 8, 2023 at her home in North Carolina with her family by her side and in the care of Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St Massena. There will be no calling hours. A memorial mass will be held in the spring with burial at Visitation Cemetery.

Doreen is survived by her four daughters; Tracy and Tom Williams, of Haw River NC, Cheri and Shannon Prentice, of Louisville, Lori and Steve Schlonski, of Colorado Springs CO and Tammy and Brad Villnave, of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Tara McCoy and Tory Williams, Kortnie and Hunter Prentice, Brandon and Cameron Schlonski, and Dawson and Garrett Villnave; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Miles McCoy, Carter and Zane Williams, Huck Brue, Wyatt Villnave; one sister, Janice Neal, of Ocala Fl; several nieces and nephews. Doreen is predeceased by her parents, Percy and Clara Dumas and her loving husband Roger Fish.

She was born on December 23, 1944 in Malone, the daughter of Percy and Clara (Tavernier) Dumas. She graduated from St Joseph’s School in Malone in 1962, and attended hairdressing school in Rochester.

Doreen married Roger Fish on Aug 1, 1964 in North Bangor. She worked at Massena Memorial Hospital as a billing clerk. She enjoyed doing puzzles with her friend, Doug Hammond. She also enjoyed bowling and was on many leagues throughout the years but most of all Doreen loved the time she spent with her family.

Online memories, pictures and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.