Friday Sports: Section 3 & Section 10 basketball post-season on display

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section 3 and Section 10 basketball highlighted the Friday night schedule.

In the Boys’ Section 3 Class A playoffs from Watertown High School, the Cyclones hosted Jamesville DeWitt.

In the 1st quarter, Seth Charlton connects on the 3 pointer and Watertown goes up 3.

Then it was Patrick Duah with the board, bucket and he’s fouled: Cyclones down 1.

Duah goes hard to the tin and gets the roll and the Cyclones are down 2.

Charlton rips yarn from the free throw line, but Jamesville DeWitt beats Watertown 61-54.

In the Girlss Section 3 Class A Playoffs from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted Fulton.

In the 1st quarter, Jommy Fasehun lays in 2 down low: Watertown by 2.

Then it was Penelope Brown with the strong move inside for the basket: Watertown by 1.

Kimberlie DiLeonardo buries the 3 ball from the corner: Watertown up 7.

Fasehun drives to the tin for the basket and she’s fouled.

Watertown nips Fulton 46-42.

In the Section 10 Girls’ basketball Class C Semi-final, St. Lawrence Central traveled to Madrid-Waddington.

It was Grace Plumley to Hailey Marcellus off the glass for two. Jackets open with a 10-1 lead.

The Larries march back. Courtney Moreau buries the three to tie the game 10-10.

Two minutes left in the game: on the inside block Rylee Daoust scores on the rebound and draws the foul.

Moreau to Rebecca Nezezon for the eight-footer, tying the game at 52-52.

Plumley finds a seam for the scoop and the bucket.

Then it was Plumley to Natalia Pearson for the bank. Jackets up 56-52.

Pearson follows her own rebound. 58-52 Madrid.

Off the putback, Nezezon scores plus the foul. 58-55.

On the entry pass, Pearson breaks open for the bucket.

Madrid-Waddington beats St. Lawrence Central 63-57.

In the other semi-final, Canton hosted Norwood-Norfolk.

It was Callie Klassen to Vivian Coburn to Ava Hoy for the fast-break layup. Canton leads 2-0.

Off a steal, Winnie Downs drops in two – plus the foul.

Klassen again to Hoy inside for two. Canton up 17.

Then it was Hadley Alguire to Coburn for the three-pointer.

Olivia Plonka puts the Flyers on the board from the free-throw line.

Hannah Dominy to Caryn Perretta for the basket.

Then it was Klassen on the break to Olivia White for two.

Canton goes on to beat the Flyers 55-14.

