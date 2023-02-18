Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Department, a home was saved from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning.

According to Gouverneur Fire Chief Tom Conklin, crews responded around 1 AM to a home on State Route 58 for a car that was fully engulfed in flames just feet from the residence.

Once on scene, the fire had spread to the front exterior of the garage, which crews were able to knock down first before putting out the vehicle fire. There was one person home at the time, but they were not injured.

The vehicle is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

