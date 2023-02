WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Temperatures will average above normal starting tomorrow afternoon. Expect some flurries overnight with lows around 10.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the 30′s.

Cloudy skies are expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 40′s.

Rain and snow showers are likely on Monday.

