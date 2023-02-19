Adding firefighters- Just one of many items expected to be discussed at Watertown City Council this week

Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Hall
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Increasing Watertown firefighter personnel from 66 to 68 could be approved at Watertown City Council this week.

At the meeting, which will be held on Tuesday due to President’s Day being recognized Monday, City Council will look to increase the number of permanent firefighters by two and allow a temporary over-hire of two additional firefighters due to anticipated retirements in this calendar year.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman brought the proposal forward looking to lower overtime costs of the department, ultimately saving the city more than $50 thousand in three years time.

This move would cost the city no more than $146 thousand.

Other things to look out for: a first look at what it will cost to operate the Watertown Golf Club and potentially hire an inspector to look at electrical problems inside the clubhouse.

Also, a public hearing will be held on the overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance.

That will be at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The city is also on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve districts down to eight.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

661 Factory Street
Factory Street apartment building’s first tenant will be DSS
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center explores major change
Thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Department, a home was saved from a fire that...
Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Watertown Golf Club
Projections: Watertown Golf Club would lose $300K within 2 years

Latest News

Snowmobile accident
Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague
The Girls’ Section 3 Volleyball Championships took place Saturday at Watertown High School,...
Saturday Sports: Section 3 Volleyball playoffs have 2 Frontier League teams vying for titles
Saturday Sports: Section 3 Volleyball playoffs have 2 Frontier League teams vying for titles
Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.