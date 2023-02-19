Betty A. Rusho, 83, of Clayton

Mrs. Betty A. Rusho, 83, died Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home, where she was a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Betty A. Rusho, 83, died Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home, where she was a resident.

There will be a Spring graveside committal service at Riverside Cemetery on Wellesley Island, followed by a Celebration of Life, at date and place to be announced.

Betty was born, May 28th, 1939, in the Town of Orleans, the daughter of Lynnwood and Dorothy Simpkins Kelsey. She graduated from LaFargeville High School.

On June 30th, 1956, she married Gerald (Junior) Rusho, at the Clayton United Methodist Church. Junior died January 1st, 2015, at age 83.

Betty worked at various establishments on Wellesley Island as a Bartender and a Waitress, as well as other capacities, including The Lighthouse, The Borderline, Pier 6, T.I. Club, and the New York State Golf Course. She also worked in Clayton at the Shoreline and the Harbor Inn for Joe Perrucio, and the Clayton Big M.

Junior and Betty moved to Florida in 1981 and returned to Clayton in 2010.

Betty was a past member of the Clayton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and the Clayton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed watching Nascar, the Dallas Cowboys, cooking, reading, tanning at her pool, and especially visiting with people.

Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl (Tim) Pacific of Clayton, Ellen (Wayne) Gray of Arkansas, Tammy (Joseph) McDonnell of Florida; son Jeffrey of Washington State; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas (Lou) Kelsey of Clay, Ronald Kelsey of Fredericks, Maryland; nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in her name to the Wellesley Island Volunteer Fire Department or the Entertainment Fund at the Samaritan Keep Home.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the excellent care Betty received from all the third-floor staff at the Keep Home.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

