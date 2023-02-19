Calm on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs making it into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday we’ll see a 80% for rain or snow showers with highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday highs will be in the lower to mid 40s with another chance for rain or snow showers.

Our attention will then turn to our next potential winter storm for Wednesday and the rest of the work week.

Wednesday most of the day will be dry with cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the upper 20s. However, as we go overnight Wednesday into Thursday snow and freezing rain will move in. As of now it looks like most of the north country will see heavy snow while Southern Jefferson and Southern Lewis County will likely see a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Our wintery mess will continue into Thursday with highs in the upper 20s.

Snow chances stay in the forecast for Friday with highs in the lower 20s.

