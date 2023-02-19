Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A Long Island man is in critical condition after crashing his snowmobile in the Town of Montague.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old John R. Hare was traveling on Trail C5, also known as Culpepper Road, when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree around 10 PM Saturday night.

Hare was transported to Lewis County General Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, he was then transported to SUNY Upstate.

