Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was arrested after officials said he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle Thursday morning.
The Honolulu Police Department said 39-year-old Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted murder along with other counts.
Authorities said Patoc attacked Cpl. Nakia Newton with a crowbar or weapon similar to a crowbar before taking off in Newton’s cruiser and leading officers on an hours-long chase.
KHNL reports Newton sustained critical injuries to his head in the assault.
Officers arrested Patoc around 7 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.
Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.