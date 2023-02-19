Possible fatality in Town of Rossie fire

TOWN OF ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may have died.

Video shared with us via Send it to 7 shows a Town of Rossie Butler Road trailer engulfed in flames.

Our reporter scene captured the aftermath once it was knocked down.

As of writing, we have not been able to confirm with New York State Police or St. Lawrence County fire officials about the possible death, but our reporter says she spoke with family members of the supposed male victim on scene and says she saw responders on scene removing what looked like a body bag on a stretcher from the home.

Oxbow’s fire chief says it took about an hour to control the blaze and says the structure is a total loss.

The department’s president spoke about efforts they made upon arrival.

“It was a total loss when we got on scene right to the ground, there was no saving it. But we tried, we worked hard, all the guys. We had great help from from our mutual aid departments, Gouverneur and Hammond, and they did a great job along with all of our help,” said Mike Manning, President of the Oxbow Volunteer Fire Department.

We will update this story as we learn more. Officials say a cause is under investigation.

