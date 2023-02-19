Saturday Sports: Section 3 Volleyball playoffs have 2 Frontier League teams vying for titles

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Girls’ Section 3 Volleyball Championships took place Saturday at Watertown High School, with two Frontier League teams vying for a title.

Abbie Ainslee will record the first 6 points for the Mustangs by holding serve.

Madeline Hylen gets the Beavers on the board with a serve that Mt. Markham can’t return, but the Mustangs control the first game, winning it 25 to 10.

Mt. Markham then gets off to another fast start with Abbie Ainslee with another service point. Mt. Markham cruises to another win in game 2 25-14.

Beaver River puts up a fight in game 3, it was Mckinley Becker with the block at the net.

Kaelyn Boliver finds open court for the point and it’s Boliver again with the blast for a Beaver River point.

It was Boliver one more time with a serve that’s too hot to handle.

Then it was Adalynn Olmstead with the kill for the Beavers.

Jasmine Martin blocks the return at the net.

Rachel Pelman records the service point, but it’s too little, too late for the Beavers as Mt. Markham takes the third game 25-22 and the Section 3 Class C Title 3 games to none.

The other Frontier League team in action, Sandy Creek, looked for a third straight Section 3 title as the Comets meet Fabius Pompey in Class S. Sandy Creek would do just that, defeating Fabius Pompey 3 games to one.

In the Boys’ Section 3 Class D Basketball playoffs, top seed Sackets Harbor hosted New York Mills.

Off the opening tip, Austin Griner finds Marcus Castine for the bucket: Patriots up 2.

Then it was Castine with the fast break lay-in: Patriots still on top 2.

It’s Castine with the feed to Ethan Tracy for the bucket: Patriots by 1.

Griner goes hard to the tin for 2.

Sackets Harbor nips New York Mills 70-68.

In Dexter, General Brown met Phoenix in the Boys’ Section 3 Class B playoffs.

In the 1st quarter, Brock McManaman misses but Aiden McManaman comes up with the putback: Lions down 3.

Off the miss, it’s Tucker Rosbrook splitting the defenders for the basket: Lions down 4.

It’s Rosbrook cleaning the glass once again and getting the bucket: General Brown down 5.

Luke Heller gets the floater in the lane to fall and draws the foul.

The Lions come back to beat Phoenix 50-33.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Class D Basketball Quarterfinals, it was Edwards-Knox vs. Harrisville.

It was Brady Butler to Ethan Stalker for the inside scoop and foul, cutting Harrisville’s lead to 8.

Tanner Sullivan spins and dishes to Joe Sheppard for two.

Sullivan from the Land of Threes, extends the Pirate lead to 13.

Stalker to Kadien Kelly who spins inside and drops in two.

Harrisville goes on to beat Edwards Knox 53-26.

In the second game, Morristown faced Chateaugay.

The Rockets struck first on a Kameron Toland three-pointer. 3-0 Rockets.

Ethan Cook feeds Brandon Leonard who slashes to the hoop and lays it in.

Cook finds Walker Martin who buries the trifecta. Bulldogs by 8.

Terin Rosenbarker scoops the rebound for the Rockets.

Then it was Ryan Dustin to Tyson Beaudin who races through the middle and lays it in.

Tom Studzinski feeds Dominic Perretta who knocks down the three.

In transition, Leonard to Walker, outside to Cook for three.

Chateaugay beats Morristown 63-33.

Game 3 saw Lisbon meet Colton-Pierrepont.

Connor Flack swishes the three pointer. Lisbon up 3.

On the break, it was Harlee Besio to Cody Francis for the layup.

Besio quick-steps to the hoop for two more. Cooper Rutherford down low for two.

Eric Friedel kisses glass, tying the game 12-12.

Lisbon picks up the pace with a pass to Isaiah White for the bucket.

Friedel bounces a no-look-behind-the-back pass to Besio who drains the 3.

Lisbon dominated the second half. Connor Bell sinks the tough shot.

Lisbon beats Colton-Pierrepont 63-49.

Next up, Heuvelton versus Hermon-DeKalb.

It was a quick start for the Bulldogs: Luke Thornhill to Nate Mashaw for the layup.

Noah Locy off the window for 2.

Then, Chris Ashlaw drives inside and connects. Bulldogs by 10.

Next it was Jake Venette from the top of the arc, he knocks down three more.

It was Emerson McQuade to Locy who hits the first-quarter buzzer-beater.

Heuvelton beats Hermon DeKalb 72-27.

In the Girls’ Section 3 Class B Playoffs, top seed and defending champ General Brown hosted Holland Patent.

In the 1st quarter, it’s Kori Nichols with the lay-in off the turnover: General Brown up 6.

Then it was Ashlee Ward going baseline and dropping the floater: Lady Lions by 8.

General Brown running, it’s Nichols with the finish: Lady Lions on top 10.

Lily Dupee stops and pops for 3 as General Brown beats Holland Patent 53-24.

On the ice, a top 10 battle at Cheel Arena as 9th ranked Clarkson hosted 6th ranked Quinnipiac.

Early in the 1st, Clarkson jumps in front when Jenna Goodwin lights the lamp: Lady Golden Knights up 1-0.

A little over a minute later, Gabriel David goes top shelf: 2-0 Clarkson.

Clarkson holds on to beat Quinnipiac 2-1.

