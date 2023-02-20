Ann D. Richards, 86, formerly of Nicholville

By Submitted by funeral home
Feb. 20, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ann D. Richards age 86, formerly of Nicholville passed away Friday (February 17, 2023) at the Gouverneur Hospital.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Monday (March 13th) at the Church of the Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. with the Rev.  Mark R. Reilly presiding.  A complete obituary will appear at a later date.   Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.

