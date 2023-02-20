CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara L. Sherman, 90, of Clayton passed away peacefully at her home on February 17, 2023.

Barbara was born in Syracuse on September 24, 1932 to Floyd and Margaret Greene, and was a graduate of Valley Academy High School. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl R. Sherman, who she married in 1954.

She was a great lover of the outdoors and of athletics, and also enjoyed gardening, knitting, cooking and spending time with her family and her dogs.

She is survived by her four children, Richard Sherman, and wife Suzette, Sante Fe, NM, Thomas E. Sherman and wife Beverly, Baldwinsville, Sandra L. Stedman and husband Sam, Clayton, and James M. Sherman, Clayton; six grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Julian, Carl, Katey, and Sam; brother Charles Greene and wife Joan of Syracuse and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Daniel F. Sherman of Clayton, July 18, 2021.

Barbara will be privately laid to rest at Sand Bay Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

