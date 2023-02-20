Carthage Citizen of the Year nominations being accepted

Village of Carthage
Village of Carthage(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Nominations are open for the 2022 Carthage Citizen of the Year.

Put on by both the Elks Lodge and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, the Citizen of the Year award is given to someone who strives to make the Carthage community a better place through their volunteer work and dedication.

The Citizen of the Year will be announced next month and honored at a dinner at the Elks Lodge on April 26.

“Carthage is a small community but we’re big by heart. Any time someone needs something done, this community comes together to support that. So we like to recognize those individuals in our community that make Carthage, we call the community of choice,” said Rob Sligar, treasurer, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations are due by March 10. For an application, visit the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce office or call 315-493-3590.

