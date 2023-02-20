Charles W. Setliff, Jr., 41, of West Carthage

Charles W. Setliff, Jr., 41, of High St., West Carthage, was stricken suddenly on Saturday afternoon February 18, 2023, at his residence and later passed away in the emergency room of the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Setliff, Jr., 41, of High St., West Carthage, was stricken suddenly on Saturday afternoon February 18, 2023, at his residence and later passed away in the emergency room of the Carthage Area Hospital.

Charles was born November 16, 1981, in Eden, NC. the son of Charles W. Setliff Sr. (the late Angela Setliff) and the late Sonya (Ledbetter) Adams and Steven Adams. He attended schools in Eden NC and graduated high school in Lancaster, SC. He married Sabina J. Zehr (Scanlin) on November 6, 2004, in Eden, NC. Charles served with the Army from 2000 until 2006. He moved to New York and graduated from JCC receiving his bachelor’s degree. Charles was a master plumber and operated his own business, Absolute Plumbing here in Carthage.

He was a member of Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventure of Massena, JCC Veterans Club, very active in Feed the Vets of Watertown and the Army Angler Bass Masters. He enjoyed coaching his boys in every sport they showed interest in. A true outdoorsman. Charles loved all things family, his dog willow, fishing, hunting, friends, his boys, and wife.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Sabina of West Carthage, two sons: Tanner Fayette and Parker Setliff of West Carthage, his father, Charles W. Setliff Sr of Eden, NC, two sisters: Michelle Rollins (Corey) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Elizabeth Adams (Josh) of Lancaster, SC, two brothers, Marty Rutledge of Eden, NC and Chris Rollins of Rockhill, SC, his Maternal Grandmother, Carol Ledbetter of Lancaster, SC; his Paternal Grandfather, William Setliff of Eden, NC; two step-fathers, Steven Adams of Lancaster, SC and Bruce (Lorraine) Rollins of Little River, SC, his in-laws, Denise and Herbert Scanlin of West Carthage and Dale (Amy) Zehr, Grandmother-in-law, Betty Swem of Carthage, a sister-in-law, Sonja (Joshua) Zehr of Carthage and his beloved nieces and nephews, Kyra, Collin, Ariah, Brock, Zaelynn, Haylo, Ashton, Jada, Ben, Jonathan, Makayla, Haley, Caleb, CJ and Mason.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 23 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Ewing officiating. Calling hours will precede the services from 3-5pm on Thursday. There will be a Celebration of Life, immediately following the services at the American Legion in Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

