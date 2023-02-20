Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Snowmobile accident
Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Department, a home was saved from a fire that...
Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Copenhagen Fire Department
Judge freezes some Copenhagen Fire Department accounts
‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New earthquake causes further devastation in Turkey, Syria
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California